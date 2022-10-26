WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently stated that his former colleague and AEW star Christian Cage was the most "underrated" wrestler of all time.

Whenever someone talks about the most influential performers to have stepped inside the squared circle, not many would instantly name Cage. Despite being an athlete with unmatched abilities, Christian often worked under the shadows of bigger stars like Edge, John Cena, Randy Orton, and more.

But this doesn't take away the fact that Cage's in-ring output was just as great as his colleagues.

Kurt Angle also regards Christian Cage's highly, going as far as to say that the latter was the most "underrated" performer in the wrestling business.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer added that Captain Charisma never got due credit for his "incredible" work inside the ring.

Angle thinks the 48-year-old was better than him and all other notable performers of their era in terms of designing and putting up a match together.

“[Christian Cage] is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves. … He’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge and he’s actually just as good as Edge, and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together. He comes up with incredible spots and incredible ideas. The kid is so creative and he goes out on the mat and backs it up. He’s just an incredible wrestler,” said Kurt Angle. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Christian Cage and Kurt Angle are no strangers to each other, having collided a bunch of times during their time at IMPACT Wrestling in the mid to late 2000s.

WWE veteran Kurt Angle thinks John Cena is the greatest of all time

While Christian Cage was his pick for the most underrated wrestler, as for the greatest of all time, Angle named his former rival John Cena. A couple of weeks ago, the Hall of Famer explained that the fact that Cena has the most number of world championships to his name makes him the greatest of all time.

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that," said Angle.

The former WWE Champion has plenty of history with John Cena, as he was the latter's first-ever opponent on the global juggernaut's main roster.

Do you agree with Kurt Angle's opinion of Christian Cage? Sound off in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes