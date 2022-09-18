WWE legend says Vince McMahon barred him from doing moves on Stephanie McMahon

WWE legend Kurt Angle said that Vince McMahon rejected the idea of Stephanie McMahon having to do a few spots during Angle's match with Triple H at Unforgiven 2000.

Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon were involved in a love triangle storyline in WWE. Triple H and Angle faced off against each other at the Unforgiven pay-per-view, where Stephanie McMahon was in The Game's corner.

On The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle recalled how there were plans for Stephanie McMahon to be involved physically in the match.

Angle said that one of the moves that Stephanie had was a hard one and that they had planned three more spots for the match. Vince McMahon, though, felt that his daughter shouldn't be put through more spots and hence declined the suggestion.

"You know what's crazy? We were going to do three more spots where we actually landed on Stephanie again, but Vince was like, 'This is too much.' So we had to take three of them out. She was getting her a*s beat [laughs]," said Angle. [24:00-24:18]

Kurt Angle says kissing Stephanie McMahon in WWE was weird

In one of the segments involving Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Angle had to kiss The Billion Dollar Princess.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist said it was uncomfortable as Vince McMahon took interest in the segment and directed the intimate moment.

"It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us," said Angle.

Angle's feud with Triple H continued for a little while after their match at Unforgiven, and they faced each other once again at Royal Rumble, this time with WWE Championship on the line.

The Olympic gold medalist retained his title and went on to face Chris Benoit at WrestleMania later that year.

