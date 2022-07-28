"I'd buy a yacht" – WWE Legend's advice to Vince McMahon after his retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko advised Vince McMahon to relax and enjoy retirement by spending time with family and perhaps sailing the world on a yacht.

Last week, McMahon called time on his WWE career as he retired from all duties. He had previously relinquished his CEO & Chairman role and later the Head of Creative position.

On the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, Zbyszko praised McMahon for his contribution to the wrestling business. He advised the former WWE CEO & Chairman to kick back and relax, saying the company is in good hands under Stephanie McMahon and Triple H:

"It gets to a point too where you say, 'Hey, I only got so many years left, I want to enjoy it,' and I don't blame him. I'm basically retired, once in a while I like flying out, meeting the fans, and doing that. But when you want to work your a*s off till death, you know, what's the point? If I was Vince, I'd buy a yacht and I got my private jet and I'd go see the world. He's got grandkids and, you know, a good family. And people that will take [care of] what he created, you know, between Stephanie and Triple H and, I don't know what Shane's doing, but they all love the business they're very smart." (from 3:40 to 4:26)

The Hall of Famer added that he'd be willing to help Triple H and Stephanie by training stars at the Performance Center.

Top WWE star asked Vince McMahon to take some time off

Becky Lynch, in a recent interview, recalled a conversation with Vince McMahon where she asked him if he ever took time off:

"He’s like, ‘Well, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax. Then I came back and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event. It’s gonna be like the SuperBowl and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’"

Becky Lynch asked Vince McMahon to take more time off, perhaps for him to come up with more fantastic ideas like WrestleMania.

