WWE legend once left the arena early after going off-script, Ahmed Johnson recalls

Ahmed Johnson recently recalled how his former WWE rival Goldust once left an arena in full makeup after going off-script on live television.

The incident occurred on the May 27, 1996, episode of RAW. In a memorable segment, Goldust gave Johnson mouth-to-mouth to help resuscitate him on a stretcher backstage. The eccentric superstar told The Pearl River Powerhouse he would press his lips against his own hand to make it look real. However, he decided to kiss Johnson instead as a joke.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson said Goldust disappeared immediately after the segment to avoid a confrontation:

"After we got done, it was funny, he thought I was really mad, so he left the arena. He got in the car and left without even taking his makeup or nothing off. [During their next conversation] he was like, 'Hold on, you're not p****d are you?' I'm like, 'No, man, it's part of the gimmick. I understand.' Then we were cool with it." [43:51 – 44:15]

Johnson, 60, worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. On June 23, 1996, he defeated Goldust at King of the Ring to become the first African-American Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Ahmed Johnson did not expect Goldust to kiss him again

During their King of the Ring 1996 match, Goldust unexpectedly kissed Ahmed Johnson again while he was lying on the ring canvas.

Although Johnson did not know the moment was going to happen, he found it difficult to get annoyed at someone as nice as Goldust:

"I didn't expect him to do it again when I won the belt from him. I didn't expect him to do it again, but he did it again. Like, okay, I thought it was cool the first time. That don't mean you get a second one! I wasn't really p****d. It's Goldust, man. It's hard to get p****d at Goldust." [44:15 – 44:37]

Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, is now a highly respected trainer in AEW. The 54-year-old also wrestles sporadically.

