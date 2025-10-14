WWE legend makes blockbuster announcement

A WWE legend has just made a huge announcement. He announced a new project outside the company.Smash gained a lot of traction due to his time in WWE as part of Demolition, along with Ax and Crush. Although Crush was added to Demolition during the later stages of their run, the group was still a beloved faction in the company. They even won the WWF Tag Team Championships three times during their tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut.Smash recently took to social media to announce the launch of his book titled &quot;Sickles, Studs, &amp; Stolen Cars: The Many Faces of Barry Darsow,&quot; which is available for purchase on Amazon. The book will contain stories from his time in the Triple H-led promotion as well as some of their experiences outside the ring.&quot;I have the greatest friends in the world. I wish I could write about all of them. I have a couple stories about some of our experiences. In and out of the ring. Life is great ! Read it for yourself. Get Yours on Amazon,&quot; wrote Smash.Check out his tweet here:Former WWE star Raven also recently made a huge announcement recentlyRaven is one of the most beloved wrestlers among hardcore wrestling fans who made a name for himself wrestling under the ECW banner before making his way to WWE. During his legendary career, he was involved in many brutal and hardcore matches. His life and career are set to be covered in a documentary called &quot;Nevermore: The Raven Effect.&quot; The former WWE star took to social media to confirm that this documentary will be available on Amazon Prime on November 18.“For all those asking if my documentary is coming to their town, well outside of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Atlanta I’m not sure, but I finally have a release date for streaming platforms and it’s November 18; on Amazon prime, and more! Watch early and often!”Check out his tweet here:Raven @theraveneffectLINKFor all those asking if my documentary is coming to their town, well outside of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Atlanta I’m not sure, but I finally have a release date for streaming platforms and it’s November 18; on Amazon prime, and more! Watch early and often!It will be interesting to see what stories are covered in Smash's new book.