WWE Legend makes bold claim ahead of SmackDown

One WWE Hall of Famer is standing by a bold claim today as he prepares for a major upcoming weekend.

Ric Flair is currently signed to AEW and is set to be in Sting's corner for his retirement match at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 3 in the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Icon and The Nature Boy have a strong history with the legendary arena, and the area known as Flair Country.

Flair took to Instagram today with a dated WWE photo to declare that he is still the baddest in the game. He ended the caption with his signature catchphrase.

"Still The Baddest Motherf****r In The Game! WOOOOO!," he wrote.

The 16-time World Champion will be in Sting's corner as he teams with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at Revolution. The match will be held under Texas Tornado tag team rules, and The Bucks will be challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Executive Vice Presidents will be looking to become three-time tag team champions for the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer set for big AEW Dynamite?

Sting's retirement is getting close and now AEW has confirmed when his final Dynamite appearance shall be.

The February 28 edition of Dynamite will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. This is being billed as Sting's Final Dynamite, and his final appearance on TBS. Sting is expected to be joined by another WWE Hall of Famer - Ric Fair.

Flair, Sting, and Darby Allin will be on Dynamite for the final Revolution build. Tony Khan took to X today to make the announcement.

"This Wednesday, 2/28 AEWTix.com Huntsville, AL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT Sting's Final Dynamite This Wednesday, co-holder of the @AEW World Tag Team Championship @Sting makes his final appearance on TBS after 36 iconic years on top!," he wrote.

Next week's Dynamite will be the go-home episode for Revolution. The only other announcement happening for next Wednesday is the return of Will Ospreay as a contracted-talent. The Aerial Assassin will be on Dynamite to address Konosuke Takeshita before their match at Revolution.

