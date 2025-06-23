WWE legend makes surprising claim about Bron Breakker

Wrestling legend Rhyno has made a massive claim about WWE Superstar Bron Breakker in a recent interview. The veteran hailed the 27-year-old and his version of the Spear.

The Unpredictable Badass has impressed wrestling fans, fellow stars, and veterans with his in-ring work, especially his speed and the destructive Spear. The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion is likely to grow even more in stature after he joined forces with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

During his appearance on the most recently released episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, former WWE Superstar Rhyno was asked to pick the star with the best Spear currently. The veteran named Bron Breakker without any hesitation. He further praised Breakker and recalled the latter taking out Carlito with a Spear on the April 7 edition of Monday Night RAW.

"Bron [Breaker]. That was Carlito. I think I've seen Carito's soul leave his body, and thank God it returned… But see, now, and I can't tell you what it is, but now that he did that, you know, he's a great athlete, comes from great stock, and, you know, I like to consider it Michigan stock too," he said. [From 48:07 to 48:35]

Rhyno, whose version of the Spear is called 'the Gore,' further joked that he had to come up with a Super Gore to combat Breakker's Spear.

"I think I have to come up with a Super Gore to combat, you know, that awesome spear, you know… I've got to come up with something different, you know, because I mean his speed, I can't beat that even in my prime. So I mean, you know, he's just such an athlete, so I think I've got to come up with a Super Gore." [From 48:46 to 49:10]

Bron Breakker took out a major rival on WWE SmackDown

In the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight locked horns with Big Bronson Reed in a one-on-one contest. The match ended in a DQ finish after Bron Breakker took out The Megastar with a Spear.

Unfortunately for LA Knight, it was just the beginning of a brutal attack. Breakker delivered another Spear to flatten Knight before Reed hit him with three Tsunamis from the top rope.

It remains to be seen how LA Knight will try to get back at Seth Rollins and his men.

