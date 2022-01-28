"The biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling" - Mark Henry on Roman Reigns' rumored feud with WWE legend

Mark Henry has detailed what would make a feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock one of the best storylines in WWE history.

Reigns has become one of the most compelling characters in professional wrestling over the last two years and has finally delivered on the expectations WWE had for him. The Tribal Chief gimmick has made him one of the best heels in recent years.

Mark Henry, on a recent Busted Open Radio show, described how The Rock returning to WWE and staking his claim as the true "Tribal Chief" of the Anoa'i family could make their storyline one of the best in pro wrestling history:

“There’s only one thing that can be changed and it’s really not even a change. It’s only one thing that can happen that can take it out of this world and make it — and that’s for The Rock to come and say, ‘No, you don’t run the family. I run the family.’ If that was to happen it would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling. Because this is already historically [a] top tier story without The Rock. You add The Rock, man you can put it right up there with [The Mega Powers]."

Henry then added:

"You can put it right up there with another thing that The Rock was involved in, The Nation. You can put it right up there into Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s run and rise to prominence.” (H/T SeScoops)

Lisa @reignslight 155 days until Roman Reigns is two full years as universal champion. Can he make it that long? #RomanReigns 155 days until Roman Reigns is two full years as universal champion. Can he make it that long? #RomanReigns https://t.co/ysatigRDuG

The Bloodline faction that Reigns leads consists of him and his cousins -- who are also members of the Anoa'i family -- The Usos.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are both interested in a match against each other in WWE

The Rock responded to rumors of a match with The Tribal Chief last year, stating that he would be interested in stepping in the ring with the Universal Champion. Reigns, too, is keen to be in a storyline with The Rock and continue their family's legacy.

"I would, yes! I don't know if he wants it, but that's kind of something we do in our family as far as Sports Entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business," said Reigns.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Universal Champion is expected to face Brock Lesnar at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. If a dream match between Reigns and The Rock does come to fruition, it will possibly take place at WrestleMania 39.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B