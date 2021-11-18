Roman Reigns finally reacts to rumors of The Rock's WWE return at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns' long-awaited dream match with The Rock continues to be one of the most significant talking points in wrestling. During his recent high-profile appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reigns addressed the possibility of facing his illustrious cousin.

Jimmy Fallon also brought up speculation regarding The Rock's appearance at Survivor Series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Roman Reigns didn't take the bait and said he was not aware of the rumors surrounding The Brahma Bull's return.

"These are rumors, you're saying? I have not heard these rumors, and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So, I don't know; it's not what I've heard. I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there is a nice little tie-in there. But, I don't know," said Roman Reigns.

While Roman Reigns is willing to step into the ring with The Rock, the reigning Universal Champion wasn't sure whether Dwayne Johnson was up for the challenge.

WWE's Tribal Chief reminded Jimmy Fallon and all viewers that wrestling was a "family business" for the Samoans as they settled all their differences inside the squared circle.

Reigns had some memorable battles with Jey Uso during the early stages of his historic title reign. He would have no problem wrestling The Great One if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would, yes! I don't know if he wants it, but that's kind of something we do in our family as far as Sports Entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business. I fought one of my cousins, The Usos, Jey Uso, you know, about a year ago, and where better to kind of solve problems than in the squared circle, you know, in the WWE ring," revealed Roman Reigns.

Will The Rock come back to WWE to face Roman Reigns?

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast was the first to report earlier in the year about WWE's plans to get The Rock at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The idea was to begin building up towards a big-money match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for next year's WrestleMania 38.

However, several backstage reports have since hinted towards a change in WWE's creative direction, and Roman Reigns could end up having another rematch with Brock Lesnar in 2022.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still expected to happen somewhere down the line, and we're sure a majority of fans are eagerly waiting for the showdown. Are you one of them? How would you book the massive storyline? Let us know in the comments section.

