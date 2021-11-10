The Rock has been absent from WWE since the 20th Anniversary special of SmackDown in October 2019.

He has made one wrestling appearance since while appearing at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event in 2020. The Great One sent a video to IMPACT Hall of Fame inductee Ken Shamrock.

Surely the WWE Universe is overdue for an appearance from the former WWE Champion. Time will tell... but there has been plenty of speculation of when that might be.

So when will The Rock return to WWE?

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported earlier this year that The Rock was scheduled to appear on the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21. Zarian claimed that a source confirmed to him that The Rock would be in attendance at the event in Brooklyn, NY.

This month, WWE is celebrating 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut. Of course, The Brahma Bull made his debut at Survivor Series in 1996, which adds to the speculation that he will appear on November 21 to celebrate the anniversary.

There have also been plenty of rumors that The Rock will take on his bloodline Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in 2022. An appearance at Survivor Series could likely kickstart that storyline. WWE has been teasing the possibility recently on their social media pages.

In a recent interview with Andrew Freund of Dish Nation, The Rock discussed the possibilities, but it appeared he had the cards close to his chest:

"Possibly down the road. We'll see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I don't know if i have another title run, considering I'm The People's Champion. I don't know if it's another title run. Possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. Just, it would have to make sense." The Rock said. (h/t Wrestling Observer)

We just have to wait a couple of weeks to find out whether all the speculation will come to fruition.

Has The Rock appeared in the ring with Roman Reigns before?

The Rock and Roman Reigns have appeared in a WWE ring before. When Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015. The Great One came down to the ring to assist Reigns in claiming with victory, and earned a shot at the WWE Title at WrestleMania that year.

The WWE Universe will remember the shot when The Rock lifted Roman's hand in victory only for the fans in attendance to boo, leaving Rocky looking puzzled.

