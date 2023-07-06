WWE legend Melina makes heartbreaking post about wanting to take her own life after vicious rumors

Melina is a true WWE legend. During a time when women's wrestling in the company was nowhere near what it is today, she helped provide many of the highlights of that era. However, rumors spread about her at the time, and some were so vicious that she tried to take her own life.

A Twitter user posted about Melina, saying she had never been the center of anything in the company as a heel. They also commented that she was messing around with a married man in front of her ex at the time.

Batista once shared that he and Melina had been friends when he was married, and after that marriage ended, they got closer. It was only after his marriage ended that they dated for a short period. Despite this, rumors of an alleged affair persisted.

She refuted the Twitter user, saying that these rumors led to her trying to take her own life at the time. She added that she never wanted to talk about that or when she was sexually assaulted, as she didn't want to only leave that impression on people. She also called out those who started the rumor.

"Did you know I attempted suicide back then? I never want to talk about it or getting r**ed bcuz I don’t want it to be all people see when they look at me. I’m more than what happened to me. I know whoever started the rumors did’t care but these falsehoods ruined lives," she wrote.

Melina didn't have an easy time but chose not to focus on only the hardships she endured.

The star added in another tweet that she knew she had to move forward, and she got stronger.

Now, the WWE legend reflects on what she went through as a reminder that she can push through anything.

Poll : 0 votes