"I don't give a sh*t" - When WWE legend revealed the truth about cheating on his wife with Melina

In 1998, WWE legend Batista tied the knot with his second wife, Angie. The couple remained together for about eight years, during which they had a son, Oliver. However, they got divorced in 2006.

In his autobiography "Batista Unleashed," the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that his second wife believed he cheated on her with former WWE star Melina while they were still married.

The Animal denied these speculations, stating that he got intimate with the former Women's Champion after his relationship with Angie ended.

"My wife thought I was sleeping with Melina right off the bat, while we were still married. It wasn't true, but it did make me feel guilty about being friends with her. Since then, as I've said, Melina and I have gotten closer and our relationship has become physical. That's caused a bit of controversy, but I don't give a sh*t. She's my friend, and I love her very much," he wrote.

Batista and Melina dated for a few months before breaking up and going their separate ways. The Animal later dated other female superstars, including Kelly Kelly and Rosa Mendes.

Batista retired from WWE in 2019

In 2000, Batista signed a developmental contract with WWE. He spent about two years in OVW before making his main roster debut in 2002. The 53-year-old had an eight-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which he won several titles, including six world championships.

Although he left in 2010, The Animal returned to the Stamford-based company in 2014. Nevertheless, his second run ended a few months later. About five years later, Batista returned to face Triple H in his final match at WrestleMania 35.

After his defeat, the former World Heavyweight Champion announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He is now a Hollywood star.

