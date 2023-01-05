"Batista never had a f**king chance" – Former WWE Champion allegedly lost a real fight against co-worker in OVW

Former WWE Champion Batista allegedly got beat in a real-life fight with against fellow wrestler Slick Robbie D during his time in OVW.

The Animal signed with the Stamford-based company in 2000. He spent about two years in WWE's developmental brand at the time, OVW, during which he shared a locker room with several legends, including John Cena and Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Batista allegedly got into a fight with fellow OVW wrestler Slick Robbie D, which reportedly did not end in his favor.

Speaking to The Hannibal TV, former OVW manager Kenny Bolin addressed the fight between Batista and Slick Robbie D.

"I didn't get to see it personally. Slick Robbie D was, he can handle himself pretty good... He was probably the greatest athlete in the history of OVW. The only other one who could've competed with him was Shelton Benjamin. [Did Slick Robbie D put the beat down on Batista?] Everyone I heard that saw it said Batista never had a f**king chance." [0:17 - 1:22]

Batista allegedly warned a wrestling veteran after "cute little girl" remark. Check out the details here.

Batista had a successful career in WWE

In 2002, Batista made his main roster debut. He spent about eight years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which he held the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE title multiple times. However, The Animal left the company in 2010.

About four years after his departure, Batista returned to the company. Nevertheless, his second run ended shortly after a few months. The former World Heavyweight Champion returned again in 2019 to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35. After losing the bout, The Animal announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He is currently a Hollywood star.

A famous director recently claimed that Batista is the best wrestler turned actor in Hollywood. Check out his comments here.

Please credit The Hannibal TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes