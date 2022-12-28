Famous director claims former WWE Superstar Batista is the best wrestler turned actor in Hollywood

Famous director Rian Johnson recently shared some kind words about former WWE Superstar Batista.

Following his legendary WWE career, Batista has focused more on acting and has impressed on the silver screen. Speaking to The Athletic, filmmaker Rian Johnson praised Batista after working with him on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery:

“Dave Bautista,” Johnson said. “When I was writing [his character, a men’s-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I was picturing a scrawny dude who’s trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I’ve been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor."

Johnson also agreed that Batista is the best professional wrestler turned actor in the business. The Rock and John Cena have also found tremendous success in Hollywood outside of their WWE careers:

“I absolutely 100 percent agree. I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius,” Johnson said. “As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.” H/T: The Athletic

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Former WWE Superstar on backstage altercation between Booker T and Batista

Val Venis recently claimed that a backstage brawl between Booker T and Batista was the most memorable real-life fight between wrestlers for him.

The most famous backstage brawl in wrestling history may have happened this year between CM Punk and The Elite in All Elite Wrestling. However, Val still believes that the fight between Booker T and Batista is the most memorable:

"I never really saw any of the fights backstage, I don't know where I was in the arena when they took place.," said Val Venis. "But I do remember hearing [about] the fight between Booker T and Dave Batista. I remember - to me, when people talk about backstage fights, for me personally, that's the most memorable one. Now, by the time I got around to that place, it was already broken apart, it was all done. From what I recall that was - Booker T just teed off on Batista." (0:12 - 0:49)

Batista was originally planned to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but was unable to attend WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see when The Animal finally joins the Hall of Fame.

What are some of your favorite matches from Batista's WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes