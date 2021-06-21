WWE legend believes Undertaker convinced Vince McMahon to sign him

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley thinks that The Undertaker played a role in convincing Vince McMahon to sign him.

Mick Foley, on his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, stated how Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of him before he was signed to WWE. Foley said Jim Ross was a key figure in convincing McMahon to sign him but also believes Undertaker played a role in WWE signing him.

"I've never had this confirmed, but I have to believe Undertaker played a role (in convincing Vince McMahon) because he was my first opponent out of the gate. I show up in Milwaukee for our first pay-per-view and 'Taker starts laying out that match. And I... I think what he's telling me is I'm winning this match. And I've got to back and, 'You mean like (I win)?' (nods) 'Yeah'. I have to feel the power that 'Taker was, he wanted to do business."

Mick Foley felt that The Undertaker was "tired" of working with wrestlers who were bigger than him.

Vince McMahon didn't want Mick Foley in WWE

Vince McMahon wasn't keen on signing Mick Foley, who had earned some fame in ECW. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke to McMahon about signing Foley, and after some convincing, the WWE Chairman relented, but on one condition: Foley had to wear a mask in WWE.

“I go to Vince and say, ‘I want to hire Mick Foley.’ ‘Oh no, JR, we’re not doing that. I’m gonna go along with you on most of these things, but not that one. He says, ‘Okay, here’s the deal. You hire him because I want you to know what it feels like to have your heart broken by a talent that you have great belief in. Just prepare for that. It’ll be a great lesson for you to learn, so hire him," said Jim Ross.

Foley went on to have a legendary career and a few moments that will live on in the memories of pro wrestling fans around the world.

