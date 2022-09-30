"I was a transitional champion" - WWE Hall of Famer draws comparison between himself and Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently compared himself to The Hitman by calling himself 'The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE'.

During the Attitude Era, Mick Foley created one of the most beloved characters in the history of the company. As Mankind, he went on to defeat several legends and became world champion multiple times. Even after retirement, he has made appearances and uplifted the younger generation.

In 2013, Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on the Foley is Pod podcast, the legend made comparisons to Bret Hart and called himself the Bret Hart of Transitional Champions in the company:

“There was a lot of pressure on the champion, pressure that I didn't feel because I was a transitional champion... I'll argue that I was the greatest — I was the Bret Hart of transitional champions, right? The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. But I never had to carry the company on my back, whereas Shawn was.” [H/T - Fightful]

Foley Is Pod @FoleyIsPod



On an upcoming episode of #FoleyIsPod, we're looking back 25 years to Survivor Series 1997 and the infamous Montreal Screwjob!

Unfortunately, the two legends never stepped foot inside the ring at the same time as the two were in rival companies at the time.

Mick Foley says Bret Hart's rival Shawn Michaels faced pressure as the WWE Champion

In the early 90s, Shawn Michaels was the face of the company, However, he faced several backstage issues with rival Bret Hart, with whom he had real-life heat.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, Foley called Shawn Michaels an exceptional talent. He also spoke about how The Heartbreak Kid faced too much pressure as he was the company's champion:

“As an in-ring performer, [Shawn Michaels] was just exceptional, just incredible, and if anything, only went on to lay claim for what I say is “the best wrestler of his generation... Clearly, we were in that generation with the monthly pay-per-views. I never had a cross word with him and all my time with him... I think it's a credit to him that he was so open to ideas, he actually welcomed them. Because at the time, the champion was still kind of carrying the company." [H/T - Fightful]

Foley and Michaels shared the ring during the Ruthless Aggression era. A few years later, Foley went to TNA where he captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

