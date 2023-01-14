WWE legend Mickie James' future revealed as she risks retirement

WWE legend Mickie James' future was recently revealed after she competed against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View.

On the latest episode of Impact Hard to Kill, James faced her arch-rival Grace in a title vs. career match.

The match began with Grace having the upper hand, and James trying to get a hold of the situation. Shortly afterward, the tables turned as Mickie hit Jordynne with her signature DDT.

After a continuous brawl, James hit Grace with a swinging DDT and pinned the latter for the win, thus becoming the new Knockouts World Champion.

Following the match, James' family members joined her inside the squared circle to celebrate her victory over Grace.

Charlotte Flair named Mickie James and other WWE legends as her dream opponent

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair named Mickie James and other WWE legends as her dream opponents.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Queen mentioned that Mickey James, Michelle McCool, and Lita would be the three legends she would like to face one-on-one in the near future. The Queen further added that she is looking forward to their return to either RAW or SmackDown as many superstars are joining the main roster.

"So I think there's a whole new roster on SmackDown that I've never faced," Charlotte Flair began. "So obviously, I'm not calling them mountains, but I think they're great opportunities to have rivalries with, but in terms of people that maybe no one would have ever thought about, I always say Mickie James is someone I've always wanted to face. Michelle McCool is another person. I think those two... Oh! And I've never had that one-on-one with Lita. So those three women, definitely those feuds, are so different like those dream feuds. Those three women would be my choices, but I'm looking forward to the rosters on RAW and SmackDown because there's so many new girls back."

It will be exciting to see if Flair gets a chance to face any of these legendary superstars in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Mickie becoming the new Knockouts World Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

