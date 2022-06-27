"Probably where I made him tap" - 11-time champion names his favorite match against John Cena

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about his favorite match against John Cena.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was the 16-time world champion's first opponent on the main roster. They collided on the June 27, 2002 edition of WWE SmackDown, when Cena was still a rookie. He was known as The Prototype at the time and had a different persona.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kurt Angle named his match against John Cena at WWE No Mercy in 2003 as his favorite bout between them.

"I would say probably where I made him tap. I believe it may have been No Mercy 2003. We had a really good match. John stayed with me and worked really hard. He hit all his moves. The match was magic and one of my favorite matches. All my favorite matches though are when I make someone tap out. [Laughs]," Angle said.

Angle then went on to state that their match at No Way Out 2005 was also a "great" one. The match came right before Cena headed into WrestleMania to challenge for the WWE Championship.

John Cena's win over Kurt Angle gave him the momentum against JBL at WrestleMania 21

In 2005, the 16-time world champion was set to face JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) at that year's WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. A win over the Olympic Gold Medalist at No Way Out gave him momentum going into the bout. Cena went on to dethrone Layfield at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the matter, Angle opened up about being the stepping stone for other superstars to succeed in WWE.

"I was always that guy. Vince [McMahon] relied on me to help bring up another talent. Not that Rey Mysterio needed it, but Vince put me with him for his first match. There are a lot of people Vince put me with that were first matches. I think he knew he could trust me."

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 by none other than John Cena. The latter is set to return to the company on Monday Night RAW this week.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far