“To take down The Bloodline” - WWE legend names the only team who could overcome Roman Reigns and The Usos

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has named three superstars who he believes can take down Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The Bloodline, led by The Tribal Chief, has taken the promotion by storm over the past year. The villainous stable stamped their authority further last month when The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the tag team championships. Reigns previously made history at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking about the heel faction on Sony Network's Extraaa Dhamaal, Rikishi stated that The Bloodline is on a different level, and it will take a special group of people to take them down.

"There's absolutely more to come," said Rikishi. "I mean, they've conquered so much in the industry in a short time. They've made history by unifying both the Smackdown and RAW belts, the tag team, and also the belts with Roman [WWE and Universal Championship]. Like I said before, right now, The Bloodline is on a different level, they are totally on a different level. If there's anybody, it has to be a dream team to be able to come up and go against a team like The Bloodline."

The WWE Hall of Famer then suggested that only the team of Yokozuna, the late Umaga and himself could defeat Roman Reigns and his cousins.

"I've been interacting with a lot of my fans on my Twitch account on Rikishi Fatu and I came up with a fantasy match and the only way a team like The Bloodline can be taken down is a fantasy match where I almost see the late Umaga, the mighty Yokozuna and Rikishi vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns. So what I'm saying to the fans out there is it would have to be the Samoan dynasty versus the Samoan dynasty to take down The Bloodline," Rikishi continued.

Roman Reigns and The Usos were not present at WWE Hell in a Cell

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant stables of all time in WWE. With mastermind Paul Heyman serving as special counsel for the group, Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated everyone in their paths.

However, the trio were nowhere to be seen during the company's recent premium live event, Hell in a Cell, despite holding multiple titles in both singles and tag team division.

While The Head of the Table is currently working fewer TV shows and live events, the Unified Tag Team Champions were just on a break after defeating Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 55 days since Roman Reigns’ last title defense 55 days since Roman Reigns’ last title defense https://t.co/98OHt9SMnX

While fans may love seeing The Bloodline on their television screens, it looks like they might have to wait a little longer to see the group choose their next target.

