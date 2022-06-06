Interesting statistics regarding The Bloodline following the Hell in a Cell event

The Bloodline did not appear during the recently concluded Hell in a Cell premium live event. Their absence marked another interesting statistic in their career.

Ever since their formation in 2016, the three members of the stable have gone on to become one of the most decorated champions in the company. Roman Reigns became the undisputed champion after defeating Brock Lesnar and recently, The Usos found success of their own by unifying both RAW and SmackDown tag team titles.

Before tonight's showcase, WWEStats tweeted that this is the first time no member of The Bloodline has participated in a premium live event match since Hell in a Cell 2021.

"If neither The @WWEUsos nor @WWERomanReignscompetes tonight at #HIAC, it will be the first time no member of The Bloodline has a match at a @WWE PPV since Hell in a Cell 2021, almost exactly one year ago. (Prior to that, it was SummerSlam 2020)."

The Usos recently defended their titles against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. The challengers lost after Nakamura suffered an injury midway into the match and left Riddle alone inside the ring.

The Bloodline's reported schedules going forward

Dave Meltzer had reported that not only were The Usos going to be absent for tonight's showcase, but also provided an update regarding Roman. He shared that the rumored match between Riddle and The Tribal Chief is off for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2022 event.

"But, the plan was for it to be… They are doing the match. The plan was to do it in Vegas, which, of course, as you recall, the plan for Vegas was Roman Reigns against Riddle. Now, Roman Reigns is not necessarily off that show, but Roman Reigns and Riddle is probably off the show, but they can always change their minds."

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the powerful faction does next and what will transpire moving forward.

