WWE's reported direction for the future of Roman Reigns and The Usos

Roman Reigns and The Usos, aka The Bloodline, have become one of the most dominating WWE factions in recent memory. While The Tribal Chief holds both world titles, The Usos are the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Usos recently defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. With Orton on a hiatus, Riddle has formed a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura to go after The Usos.

However, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that as of early in the week, the two teams were not scheduled to clash at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

“WWE, obviously, SmackDown on Friday is the go-home for this unbelievable pay-per-view show. As of mid-week, early week, or whatever… Early week. The Uso’s match with Nakamura and Riddle was not scheduled for Sunday’s pay-per-view. Now, it could be on Sunday’s pay-per-view.”

Meltzer further added that the previously reported match between Reigns and Riddle for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is probably off that show as well. There is no confirmation yet on whether Reigns will miss the show or face someone else.

"But, the plan was for it to be… They are doing the match. The plan was to do it in Vegas, which, of course, as you recall, the plan for Vegas was Roman Reigns against Riddle. Now, Roman Reigns is not necessarily off that show, but Roman Reigns and Riddle is probably off the show, but they can always change their minds. They can change everything tomorrow," said Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see if the two teams square off at this Sunday's premium live event.

Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was in the news recently for signing a new contract with WWE, as part of which he would wrestle fewer dates.

Initially advertised for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, Reigns is now set to miss the show. He has recently been away from Friday Night SmackDown, and fans are waiting to see who would be the next star to challenge him for his titles.

As for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, a total of six matches have been announced for the show so far. Surprisingly, all these feature Monday Night RAW Superstars, and no matches have been scheduled yet from SmackDown. Of course, that could change on the go-home episode of SmackDown later this week.

