WWE legend Natalya sends a message to male NJPW star

WWE SmackDown star Natalya recently invited New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay to The Hart Dungeon.

Ospreay was filmed in an interview following a match at the 2022 G1 Climax. With the Revolution Pro Wrestling World Championship slung over his shoulder, The Aerial Assassin gave his take on the likes of Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay. He also name-dropped former WWE Diva's Champion and Tyson Kidd and passed a comment on their teaching at The Hart Dungeon.

This prompted a response from The Queen of Harts. Pretending to be her assistant Bob, the former women's champion invited Ospreay to the famous Hart Family Dungeon. She noted that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's in-ring work might need some fine-tuning, taking a jibe at his high-flying style.

"Natalya said she’d be happy to have you train at The Dungeon (invite only) where you can work on your in ring maneuvers. Leave the gymnastics for the trampoline park please. I’m off to my pottery class. And I don’t mean ceramics. Bye."

Will Ospreay responded to Natalya's invitation

Addressing the supposed Bob, Ospreay was quick to reply to The Queen of Harts.

The Aerial Assassin asked Nattie if her sister would also be at the Dungeon, with a seemingly suggestive GIF attached. Natalya replied that her sister Jennie would also be at the Hart Family Dungeon.

The Queen of Harts has been a major feature of the WWE women's division since her main roster debut on April 4, 2008. The veteran has been a two-time women's champion and a one-time women's tag team champion.

She was recently in a feud with Ronda Rousey but failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

Do you think The Queen of Harts will win another women's title before hanging up her boots? Let us know in the comments section below.

