WWE legend offers to manage Roman Reigns or CM Punk after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the ultimate opportunist, and he proved it once again when he turned heel on his best friend and client at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

After he severed ties with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, a former WWE manager, Armando Estrada, offered his services to both men.

The Wiseman did the unthinkable last night. He helped Seth Rollins in defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

During the closing moments of the match, Heyman slid a steel chair to Punk, only to hit him with a low blow a few moments later to prove his allegiance to Reigns. However, that turned out to be a ruse, as The Wiseman delivered a low blow to Reigns as well and aligned himself with Rollins in the process.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

After the show, Armando Estrada took to his official X/Twitter handle to offer Reigns and Punk his managerial services.

"My services might be available if a certain Chicagoan or member of the Samoan dynasty is in the market for a manager. #WrestleMania41 #WWEWrestleMania #WrestleMania," Estrada wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Estrada used to manage the late Umaga back in the day. He is currently under a Legends deal, so a TV return cannot be ruled out, especially after what Heyman did to Reigns and Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More