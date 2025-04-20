WWE legend offers to manage Roman Reigns or CM Punk after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 20, 2025 05:04 GMT
CM Punk and Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the ultimate opportunist, and he proved it once again when he turned heel on his best friend and client at WrestleMania 41.

After he severed ties with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, a former WWE manager, Armando Estrada, offered his services to both men.

The Wiseman did the unthinkable last night. He helped Seth Rollins in defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

During the closing moments of the match, Heyman slid a steel chair to Punk, only to hit him with a low blow a few moments later to prove his allegiance to Reigns. However, that turned out to be a ruse, as The Wiseman delivered a low blow to Reigns as well and aligned himself with Rollins in the process.

After the show, Armando Estrada took to his official X/Twitter handle to offer Reigns and Punk his managerial services.

"My services might be available if a certain Chicagoan or member of the Samoan dynasty is in the market for a manager. #WrestleMania41 #WWEWrestleMania #WrestleMania," Estrada wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

For those unaware, Estrada used to manage the late Umaga back in the day. He is currently under a Legends deal, so a TV return cannot be ruled out, especially after what Heyman did to Reigns and Punk.

