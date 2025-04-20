3 Theories why Paul Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 14 Night One went off-air with a perfect shocker, Paul Heyman stunning the world with a double-turn on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Reigns' former Wiseman took both of them out with low blows in a row, joining forces with Seth Rollins in the end, who once again delivered a vicious chair shot to Reigns, giving him a flashback of the 2014 Shield betrayal.

The Heist of the Century 2.0 was the picture-perfect ending for the Triple Threat saga between three top superstars on the roster currently. However, in this listicle, let’s look at three theories on why Paul Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41:

#3. The Rock passed the orders to Paul Heyman

WWE fans are sharing a picture from WrestleMania 41 Night One taken from Seth Rollins’s entrance. His entrance had a flamethrower similar to that of The Rock during his WrestleMania 32 walkout.

Fans speculated that this could be seen as a potential hint that The Final Boss is the real force behind Paul Heyman’s ultimate betrayal, and more layers could unfold on Sunday or in the upcoming weeks. Many with a keen eye have been pointing out subtle hints from weeks, where Rollins was wearing outfits paying homage to The Brahma Bull, from wearing the black half jackets to the black turtleneck and much more.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer knew Reigns and Punk were using him

While Roman Reigns and CM Punk had a difference of opinion over whom Paul Heyman would ultimately corner, The Wiseman, deep down, seemingly had a sense of what was going on and how both his favorites were using him to get under each other’s skin.

Given his Hall of Fame career, Paul Heyman knew what he had to do: Get away with the situation safely, and let everyone know who he was and why he was a kingmaker. So, he ultimately chose the path of darkness and aligned himself with Seth Rollins, who was more determined.

#1. The Wiseman took his long-awaited revenge

The Wiseman Paul Heyman could address the WWE universe on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 and reveal he wanted to get revenge on Roman Reigns and CM Punk for abandoning him and not helping him when he needed them the most.

Last year, after losing to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns walked out without letting anyone know and left Paul Heyman behind, who eventually got victimized by Bloodline 2.0.

Meanwhile, Punk also left Heyman when he chose to leave WWE back in the day, and then agreed to help in return for a favor, violating the true meaning of friendship.

Hence, Heyman's actions were all part of a true masterplan, which unfolded on Night One of WrestleMania 41 in a series of shocking moments for the WWE Universe.

