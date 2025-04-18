WWE legend officially announces he is returning at WrestleMania after 9 years for potential "final bow"

A WWE legend is finally returning to the company at WrestleMania after nine years. This may be his final bow for the company before he leaves.

For fans of WWE, Hornswoggle is a familiar name. Though he may not be associated with the best matches, he was part of some of the most unforgettable segments and storylines in the company's history. He was released in May 2016, and now, it appears that WWE has decided to call him back for WrestleMania.

Hornswoggle, aka Dylan Postl, has talked about how after his release from the company in 2016, he never thought that he would return and that his dream run was over. However, he said that with this being WrestleMania week, he had been contacted by WWE and asked to be part of it.

"In 2016 I was released from WWE, my dream job, and thought it was all over. The first phone call I made was to my dad and the thing I took away most was him saying “Dylan, never burn a bridge. They allowed you to live your dream for 10 years, and you did it!” That stuck with me for now almost another 10 years. Now, I know I’ve done a couple appearances here and there but this is different. This is Wrestlemania week. This is almost 10 years after being released. They called ME and asked ME to be apart of Wrestlemania week."

He then went on to say that this was going to be surreal for him, and he was taking every moment of it in. He went on to say that he was not sure if this was the first of many appearances or if this was going to be his final bow. However, he was sure he wanted to meet all his fans and that it felt great to be Hornswoggle again.

"So as I’m about to board the flight, with Landon along for the surreal ride, I’m taking every second in. Whether this is the first of many to come or the final bow of sorts, this is going to be incredible. For the last 9 years I’ve been “Swoggle” but even if it’s only for a couple days, it feels great to be HORNSWOGGLE again. I hope to meet each and every one of you at The World on Friday. Thanks!"

The star is not the only legend returning for WrestleMania week; others are coming back as well.

