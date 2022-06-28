WWE legend on how The Rock's faction would be different in WWE today

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather believes that the faction Nation of Domination from the Attitude era will be babyfaces instead of heels if it appeared today.

The star became a part of the heel stable in 1997 when he played the gimmick, Kama Mustafa. The faction also comprised Faarooq, Mark Henry, D'Lo Brown, Ahmed Johnson, and The Rock.

However, as The Rock became the stable's leader in 1998, Kama transitioned into The Godfather character.

In a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, the veteran explained that the members did not realize that the faction would become such an important part of WWE history.

He also pointed out that if they behaved the same way as they did in the Attitude Era, today's crowd would consider them babyfaces instead of heels.

"We didn’t know the significance of it when we were doing it, you know, and how later on in life, it would be kind of important. Dude, we were just having fun. It was good guys. We were heels. I mean, what’s funny is if we did that today, we’d probably be babyfaces, we probably wouldn’t be heels," Godfather said. (H/T BodySlam)

Check out the results from this week's RAW here.

Then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to hide The Godfather's old gimmick's face

In 1992, The Godfather played the role of a terrifying wrestler, Papa Shango. But the reason behind the look of the character being so frightening is something not known to many.

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Vince McMahon gave a makeover to his "baby face" as it seemingly didn't match Godfather's "body of a monster."

"[Vince] says, ‘You have a body of a monster, but you have a baby face’, and he goes, ‘We’ve got to do something with that face’,” Godfather said. “… That was Vince, hiding my baby face.” (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast History is made as PAPA SHANGO makes his WWF TV debut.



30 years ago! History is made as PAPA SHANGO makes his WWF TV debut.30 years ago! https://t.co/WFgwoBWQtd

At 6ft 6inches and 330 lbs, The Godfather was one of the most intimidating figures of the Attitude Era.

The veteran's full-time stint with the promotion ended in 2002 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. The Godfather's last WWE appearance was during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far