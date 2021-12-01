"My daughter loves Cena" - WWE legend opens up about his daughter's reaction to him defeating John Cena

The Undertaker's daughter was not pleased with him when he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker was the latest guest on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart to discuss all things WWE. During the discussion, The Undertaker told the story about his daughter getting upset with him for defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 34:

"I have a nine-year-old little girl who can tell you more about wrestling than I can," The Undertaker said. "So a few years back, I'm wrestling John Cena, and it's going to be at WrestleMania. So we're doing this thing on TV where Cena's just badmouthing me every week. He's trying to get me to wrestle him at Mania. My daughter loves it; my daughter loves Cena. So we eventually have a match. She sat in the front row with her mom. Real quick deal; I squash him in like five minutes, right? I just kicked the sh*t out of him, dropped him on his head, and I pinned him. I'm looking at my daughter looking for that, you know, yay dad, and she's giving me this [does a thumbs down] and I'm like what the hell is that?"

The Undertaker had John Cena talk to his daughter after defeating him at WrestleMania

When The Undertaker got backstage, he found his daughter distraught about the match. He even had to get John Cena to talk to his daughter to smooth things over afterward.

"They come back after I go backstage, and she is just distraught," The Undertaker continued. "I'm like, 'What's wrong?' and she's like, 'Well dad, I'm happy you won, but I'm really sad John lost.' So I gotta go get John. I said, John, 'You got to come talk to my daughter.' He was really good, though. He goes, 'Okay. I said a lot of bad things about your dad. I deserved it. I'm okay. But you know, I did say a bunch of bad things.' So she was okay with it."

With WrestleMania coming back to Dallas next year, it will be interesting to see if either John Cena or The Undertaker will be involved in some fashion.

Undertaker @undertaker #CABSeason5



bit.ly/CABEP6TU Told @KevinHart4Real to meet me in Hell in a Cell but he offered an ice tub instead. Had a hell of a time with the guy. Check out #ColdAsBalls on @LOLNetwork Told @KevinHart4Real to meet me in Hell in a Cell but he offered an ice tub instead. Had a hell of a time with the guy. Check out #ColdAsBalls on @LOLNetwork. #CABSeason5 bit.ly/CABEP6TU https://t.co/dDmmH6eKh3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you surprised by The Undertaker's story? Do you believe John Cena still holds this kind of fandom with the kids of the WWE Universe? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania next year? Yes No 0 votes so far