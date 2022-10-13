WWE legend opens up about mending his friendship with Bret Hart after years of animosity

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is now on good terms with one of his biggest on-screen and off-screen rivals, Shawn Michaels.

At Survivor Series 1997, Hart refused to lose to Michaels due to their real-life tension behind the scenes. The disagreement led to the controversial Montreal Screwjob incident, which saw then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon book The Heartbreak Kid as the winner without informing Hart.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michaels spoke about his mended friendship with The Hitman almost 25 years on from their infamous match:

"It means a lot to both of us when we see each other now, and I always appreciate he always looks at me and says, 'We're good. We're good, Shawn,' and that means a lot because I know it's genuine. Bret doesn't say stuff just to say it. Bret is not a mincer of words, and he means that. It's one of those things, you don't wanna go the rest of your life not having that healed." [17:02 – 17:33]

Michaels last saw Hart backstage at WrestleMania 38 in April. The 57-year-old has exchanged text messages with his fellow WWE legend since then.

Shawn Michaels reflects on his mindset before facing Bret Hart

It is no secret that Shawn Michaels was difficult to deal with at times in the 1990s. The D-Generation X member used to be friends with Bret Hart, but their relationship soured during their WWE rivalry in 1996 and 1997.

Michaels, a born-again Christian, is not proud of the way he behaved during that time:

"It's like an out-of-body experience," Michaels stated. "I have nothing in common with the person that I was then. That's why I always get emotional. It's so strange to me, and I don't know how I got there, but I always go, 'I'm sorry, if you don't think drugs affect somebody, I'm telling you they do,' because not in my wildest dreams would I think of doing something like that to someone." [16:01 – 16:23]

Michaels was recently named WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Hart, meanwhile, still makes sporadic appearances on WWE television. Last month, he sat in the front row to watch Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

