Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has highlighted one big issue with The Bloodline angle in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble.

After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event, his cousins came out to the ring, and they all started beating up The Prizefighter.

The Tribal Chief handed Sami Zayn a chair and forced him to hit KO with it, but the latter shockingly used it on Roman instead. The Honorary Uce fell victim to a beatdown by the group, with the exception of Jey Uso, who left the ring on his own.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran questioned why there weren't any referees or security to stop The Bloodline from assaulting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

"Here's the thing, again, yes, this is building up to what we've all wanted to see, which is The Bloodline's gonna kill Owens unless Sami intervenes and what's he gonna do. The decision is what we're waiting on. But God, it was so long, and nobody's trying to help (...) You can make the statement 'well Sami Zayn has no friends in the locker room, Owens was his friend he turned on, he's with The Bloodline, so nobody cared.' But referees, security (...) this went on so long the announcers laid out," said Cornette. (8:36 - 9:20)

Cornette added:

"It was like everybody associated with this company had completely disappeared from the face of the earth except what was going on in the ring. I'm sorry, but that's all I can think about. Job one, when I got in the business (...) the first commandment is make it look like it's really happening. And no, they couldn't just do this for minutes on end to somebody on television in front of God and everybody in front of witnesses without somebody trying [to stop it]." (9:22 - 10:19)

Jim Cornette thinks that WWE personnel should've intervened to stop The Bloodline

While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were getting pummeled in the ring, there wasn't any security or referees to stop the fight. Adam Pearce didn't show up either.

Jim Cornette stated that there should've been an intervention to make the angle look more legitimate.

"So they're killing this guy and I'm just thinking, it'd be better if it was a wrestling angle which would be some bell ringing and some people trying to get in and The Bloodline are bad enough to kick them out." (10:44 - 10:55)

The Bloodline is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday to address the situation. It'll be interesting to see what will take place during the show.

