"He worked his a** off" - WWE legend praises Sheamus after title match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle.

Gunther and Sheamus put on an instant classic at the recently-concluded UK event. In the end, The Ring General retained the Intercontinental Championship, but Sheamus got a standing ovation from the crowd following the match.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette noted that Gunther's presentation was fantastic with Imperium. Cornette noted that the match started off a bit sloppy but turned into something special.

The wrestling legend also complimented Sheamus after criticizing him in the past.

"Everybody was saying on Twitter 'I hope that Sheamus gets over it with Cornette,' he did. He's visually off-putting because of the brightness of the hair and the glow of the skin, and he's not smooth like Jack Briscoe but he worked his a** off here, and it was a slobberknocker. So, I do have to respect him for that." [02:34 - 03:00]

Jim Cornette added that it was nice to see the fans at the Principality Stadium give Sheamus a standing ovation after he lost.

"It was a great match, but also even when he lost, the people, and they stayed with it, gave ol' Sheamus a big ovation because of the effort. So that was nice to see." [04:06 - 04:19]

Sheamus thanked WWE fans after getting cheered

The 62,000+ in Cardiff let The Celtic Warrior know that they appreciated his effort after the match by giving him a standing ovation.

Following the match, Sheamus took to Twitter to thank fans for showing him love after the match. The former WWE Champion showed his gratitude for the love that he was shown and how much it meant to him.

The rivalry between Sheamus and Gunther appears to be far from over. On last night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a great match to kick off the show.

The crowd was electric whenever Sheamus and Gunther were in the ring together, and it will be interesting to see if a rematch between the two will happen in the near future.

