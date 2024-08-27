WWE legend praises Triple H's vision for RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently praised Triple H's vision for RAW and noted that the show has been much more entertaining as of late. The King of Kings gained power in the promotion following Vince McMahon's resignation earlier this year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his thoughts on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. He noted that the show used to be "cookie cutter," and that his co-host, Dave LeGreca, would often fall asleep during the show. Bully Ray stated that is no longer the case, and RAW has been keeping them entertained under Triple H's creative vision.

"How many times did you fall asleep, Dave? Now, it's been a long time since we've fallen asleep watching 'Monday Night RAW,' because the product is entertaining. They're keeping us on our toes, the different camera shots, the different way they're presenting characters, the matches, yada yada. Everything seems to be working right now," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Last night's edition of WWE RAW aired live from Rhode Island and was the final episode of the red brand before Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

WWE star compares Shawn Michaels and Triple H as bookers

SmackDown star Baron Corbin recently compared Shawn Michaels and Triple H as bookers in WWE.

The Heartbreak Kid currently books NXT while Triple H handles the main roster. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, The Lone Wolf stated that both stars were quite similar in what they wanted for the product. Corbin noted that both former D-Generation X members want the show to feature lots of action with dominant WWE Superstars.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," he said. [1:25 – 1:45]

Check out the interview with Corbin in the video below:

The promotion is doing very well under Triple H's leadership so far. It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin has any surprises in store for fans this weekend at Bash in Berlin.

