WWE legend predicts Oba Femi will have Hall of Fame career

A WWE legend believes that Oba Femi will wind up in the Hall of Fame at the end of his career. Femi is currently the reigning NXT Champion and captured the title at New Year's Evil 2025.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made a bold prediction about Oba Femi's WWE career. He claimed that the NXT Champion would likely have a Hall of Fame career over the next decade or so.

"Oba, he’s done so much so soon in his career. He seems like one of those guys that’s gonna have one of those Hall of Fame careers, and it seems like he’s gonna do it in about ten years [laughs], I’m serious," he said.

Booker T added that Femi was going to take the professional wrestling business by storm.

"It’s something about these NIL guys, they pick it up so quick. They’re coming in, and they’re learning television. They’re learning how to go out and perform. Then they bring in such a realism to the game at the same time. Big ups to this NIL program and Triple H and how they put this thing together. I swear it’s paying dividends. It’s working, and a guy like Femi, definitely I think is going to take this business by storm," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Damian Priest claims Oba Femi will be a megastar on WWE's main roster

RAW star Damian Priest recently claimed that Oba Femi has a bright future ahead of him on WWE's main roster.

The Archer of Infamy defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight this past Monday night on WWE RAW. During a Fanatics Live Event, the former World Heavyweight Champion spoke highly about Femi and suggested that he was going to be a huge star on the main roster.

“That’s gonna be a megastar. You can just tell sometimes and I mean, it’s all set up for him to just - he just has not taken his foot off the gas but, he’s gonna be fine so, I feel like that’s gonna inevitably happen anyway… Yeah, I’m not looking forward to that one (he laughed)," Priest said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Oba Femi also had an impressive reign as NXT North American Champion last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Femi's reign as NXT Champion.

