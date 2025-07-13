WWE legend pulls out of Evolution due to health issues; replacement announced

A WWE legend will not be able to show up at the Evolution Premium Live Event due to health issues. The veteran had announced herself for the show earlier this week.

Lilian Garcia returned to WWE last night at Saturday Night's Main Event to perform ring-announcing duties. The 58-year-old was slated to work back-to-back shows. However, she will be replaced by Alicia Taylor at WWE Evolution.

Earlier today, Lilian Garcia took to her Instagram account to reveal that she would not be able to announce at WWE Evolution. She revealed that she had been dealing with a respiratory infection for several weeks, and announcing the show last night flared up her vocal cords.

"Life can definitely throw some unexpected twists and turns and unfortunately I’m at the receiving end of one of them. I was so excited to be announcing @wwe Saturday Nights Main Event and @wwe Evolution this weekend but because of lingering effects of a respiratory infection I got some weeks ago, I was only able to announce SNME last night before my voice started wigging out. 🥴," she wrote.

Garcia further noted that RAW ring announcer Alicia Taylor would replace her and perform the ring-announcing duties instead. She wished good luck to all the stars set to be in action later tonight.

"Grateful to my announce sista @aliciataylorwwe for stepping up to announce Evolution tonight and so excited to celebrate all the women involved, as all the women that have paved the way to this moment! Biggest lesson I can share from this is that it’s ok to be disappointed (which I definitely am because I so badly wanted to announce these women to their respective matches) but also important to listen to your body and not push beyond its limits. For now, time to stay quiet and heal up for the next event! 😉 Love you guys and best of luck to all you ladies tonight!! Go crush it!!! 💪🏼🔥," she added.

You can check out Lilian Garcia's Instagram post below:

Major WWE championship match slated to main-event Evolution

Several highly anticipated matches are slated to take place at the all-women's event. Every main roster women's title, except for the WWE Women's United States Championship, will be on the line. The NXT Women's Championship will also be defended at the show.

Of all the high-stakes matches, IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship is scheduled to headline the show. The Genius of the Sky will enter the contest as a slight favorite, as she has never lost a singles match to The Eradicator.

It will be interesting to see who ends the show with the title around their waist.

