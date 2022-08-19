"I always like Sasha Banks better" - WWE legend puts Bayley on notice by comparing her with The Boss

Trish Stratus recently took a shot at Bayley by comparing her to her close friend Sasha Banks.

The two recently engaged in a back and forth on Twitter, with Stratus taking a dig at The Role Model. In response, the latter claimed that she always liked Lita better.

Lita and Stratus have feuded with one another back in the Attitude Era but are also quite good friends in real life, much like Bayley and Banks. Reacting to Bayley's tweet, Stratus took a dig at her by Tweeting:

"It’s ok. I always liked @SashaBanksWWE better."

Check out Trish Stratus' tweet below:

Banks is currently absent from WWE programming and that has been the case for a few months now.

A few months ago, The Boss walked out of the company along with Naomi after the two women reportedly had issues with the creative team. In doing so, the duo were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, in recent weeks, both Banks and Naomi have been spotted in public. The Boss was also spotted alongside Bayley herself not too long ago.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Trish Stratus' tweet regarding Sasha Banks and Bayley

In response to Trish Stratus' tweet, the WWE Universe called for a dream match featuring Stratus, Lita, Sasha Banks, and Bayley herself.

The former WWE Women's Champion has previously crossed paths with Banks herself, when the two women came face-to-face during a Royal Rumble Match. The WWE Universe even shared images of Banks and Stratus' confrontation from a few years ago.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

𝐁𝐀𝐘𝐊𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐘 @Fightgameross @trishstratuscom @SashaBanksWWE THEN WHY DON'T YOU COME BACK AND FIGHT SASHA LIKE SHE WANTED, HM TRISH??????? @trishstratuscom @SashaBanksWWE THEN WHY DON'T YOU COME BACK AND FIGHT SASHA LIKE SHE WANTED, HM TRISH??????? https://t.co/57w1p2Ci5P

Stratus recently announced her return to WWE, as she took to Twitter to confirm that she will be present at an upcoming live events in Canada.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Dominik Mysterio will feature on the shows.

While there is no confirmation regarding Stratus' in-ring status, it remains to be seen if she steps back inside the squared circle at some point or not.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi