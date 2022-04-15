WWE legend on why Randy Orton's omission from the world title picture makes sense

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) believes Randy Orton’s WWE career has been extended thanks to his tag team partnership with Riddle.

Orton worked as a singles competitor for many years before forming the RK-Bro tag team with The Original Bro in April 2021. The real-life friends have gone on to become two-time RAW Tag Team Champions and one of the most popular acts in WWE.

JBL had success during his WWE career as both a singles competitor and as the tag team partner of Ron Simmons, also known as Faarooq. Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, he explained how Randy Orton working with Riddle is not a demotion from the World Championship picture:

“Randy’s been a top guy for so long that you show a completely different side to Randy, kind of like Daniel Bryan did with Kane, and you extend a career that way too.” JBL continued, “Randy will go back to being a singles wrestler eventually and go back in the main event and fight for titles and stuff like that, and this will just have prolonged his career.” [22:47-23:11]

As JBL referenced, Kane worked alongside Daniel Bryan as part of the Team Hell No tag team in 2012 and 2013. The Big Red Machine continued to work full-time until 2016 before reducing his in-ring schedule.

JBL is also a fan of Randy Orton’s tag team partner Riddle

Riddle has become one of WWE’s top babyfaces since he joined forces with Randy Orton last year. The ex-UFC star also enjoyed singles success before RK-Bro formed, with his most notable achievement coming in 2021 when he won the United States Championship.

JBL likes Riddle’s work and thinks the RAW star possesses the same qualities as one of WWE’s all-time greats, Roddy Piper:

“I’m kind of enamored with Riddle. It’s a character like Piper to me. There’s something about him that’s a star. Piper, you couldn’t really figure it out. You just knew that that was Roddy Piper… Piper wasn’t one of those guys that you can kind of put a finger on and go, ‘This is why he’s a star.’ Riddle’s kind of like that to me.” [21:33-22:08]

The latest episode of RAW ended with The Usos attacking RK-Bro after picking up a win over The Street Profits in the main event. Moving forward, Jimmy and Jey Uso want to face RK-Bro in a match to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Please credit The Universal Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which team should win a title unification match? RK-Bro The Usos 2 votes so far