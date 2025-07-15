WWE legend reacts to criticism of Triple H's booking

Triple H has overseen WWE's creative direction since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in 2022. Some fans have questioned The Game's booking in recent months, but WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) thinks the criticism is unfair.

John Cena's victory over Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 41 main event received widespread backlash due to The Rock's absence. The short build-up to some matches on the WWE Evolution card also led to complaints online.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL addressed some fans' view that WWE was better with McMahon spearheading the creative process:

"I think Triple H, Hunter has done a job that no one else in the world could do. No one. I didn't think anybody could take over Vince's spot, and Hunter has not only done it, along with Nick Khan and Bruce [Prichard] and the incredible talent they have up there. I never dreamed wrestling would be this big. Kudos to those guys." [1:45:33 – 1:45:54]

Trending

Nick Khan serves as WWE President, while Bruce Prichard is one of the company's most experienced creative team members.

JBL defends Triple H and WWE after "mistakes"

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has the final say on hundreds of match outcomes and key storyline developments every year.

JBL thinks the 14-time World Champion is destined to get some things wrong due to the number of decisions he has to make:

"Are they gonna make mistakes? Of course they are. You're doing TV 52 weeks a year. You've gotta try so many things. A lot of things aren't gonna work. You can point out, 'Oh, man, they had 10 big failures last year.' Yeah, out of several thousand different segments. People love to point out the failures. I think they've done an unbelievable job, and I'm a huge fan of Triple H." [1:45:54 – 1:46:16]

In the same episode, JBL revealed which wrestler he would like to have faced before retiring in 2009.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

