WWE legend reacts as John Cena signs autographs without looking at them

A WWE veteran has reacted to a video of John Cena signing autographs for fans without even looking at the posters.

Cena boasts a massive fanbase across the globe. He is regarded by many as the greatest babyface in the history of this business. The veteran is currently making regular appearances for WWE.

In a new clip that is currently making the rounds on the internet, John Cena can be seen signing autographs for fans. During the final moments of the clip, Cena looks right at the camera while still signing the posters. WWE legend The Hurricane noticed the clip and had a three-word response to the same:

"Peacemaker don’t miss."

The Hurricane on the amusing Royal Rumble moment with John Cena

One of the most memorable spots in Royal Rumble history took place at the 2002 edition of the free-for-all. The Hurricane tried to double-chokeslam both Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin and was quickly thrown out of the match.

The Hurricane brought back the spot with John Cena during the 2018 Royal Rumble match and suffered the same faith. Here's what The Hurricane said about the spot while speaking with Sporting News:

"If I was going to duplicate that spot, it wouldn't have worked with anybody else. It had to be him. He had some reservations about throwing me out. John Cena is still a babyface regardless of how people react to him, so he had some reservations about throwing out the superhero. But talking to him, I said my character thinks he's King Kong, so he's going after Godzilla. Then he shook his head and grinned. He was so gracious and went along with it. If he says no, there's nothing I can do, so I give a lot of credit and respect to John." [H/T Sporting News]

Cena's retirement is looming closer. Fans would certainly miss the GOAT when he finally hangs up his boots and bids farewell to the pro-wrestling world.

