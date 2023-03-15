WWE legend reacts to reports of Brock Lesnar immediately leaving RAW after Omos segment 

Reports of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar immediately leaving RAW following his segment with Omos have received a hilarious reaction from the legendary Hurricane Helms (Gregory Helms).

The Beast Incarnate came face-to-face with Omos on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The confrontation didn't end well for Lesnar, who was thrown out of the ring by The Nigerian Giant. The

As per a report by PWInsider, Brock Lesnar left RAW immediately after his segment with Omos came to an end. He headed to the airport in a car and then flew back home on his private jet.

WWE legend Hurricane Helms noticed the report on Twitter and reacted to the same with a hilarious tweet. He stated that it was weird because The Beast Incarnate usually helps take the ring down.

"So weird, he usually helps take the ring down."

Check out the tweet below:

Fans shared Hurricane Helms' sentiments about the amusing Brock Lesnar headline

Helms' tweet received some hilarious responses from fans who weren't impressed with the report either.

Check out the reactions below:

Hollywood J Blaq of SB Sports @HollywoodJBlaq @ShaneHelmsCom I also heard that he holds training sessions for the young wrestlers and is normally the last person out of the building every night @ShaneHelmsCom I also heard that he holds training sessions for the young wrestlers and is normally the last person out of the building every night 😂😂

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes @ShaneHelmsCom Can confirm! Here's are some bts photos of Brock taking the ring down like he normally does. @ShaneHelmsCom Can confirm! Here's are some bts photos of Brock taking the ring down like he normally does. https://t.co/TP0JCFcMxv

Duke Silver @belleck25 @ShaneHelmsCom I heard that he sometimes stays multiple days in the arena to help set the stage for future concerts and events @ShaneHelmsCom I heard that he sometimes stays multiple days in the arena to help set the stage for future concerts and events

This isn't the first time that Brock Lesnar has immediately left following his segment/match on WWE TV. At WrestleMania 35, Lesnar reportedly demanded that his match be put on first. He lost the Universal Title to Seth Rollins in the opening match of the night and left the stadium immediately after.

On the latest episode of RAW, Omos came face-to-face with Lesnar for the first time. MVP accompanied The Nigerian Giant, who dwarfed Lesnar and even put his fist in front of the former world champion's face. After extending a hand for a shake, Omos refused to let go and jostled Lesnar over the top rope in a botched spot, which garnered some criticism from fans.

Lesnar is all set to take on Omos in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how the match will pan out for both superstars.

What is your reaction to Hurricane Helms' amusing tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes