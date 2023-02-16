WWE Legend reacts to Roman Reigns possibly getting a massive new match at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns might be the favorite heading into his title match against Sami Zayn, but fans still have faint hopes of a shocking upset. The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently commented on the upcoming clash and whether WWE could make changes to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match.

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble to book his spot in WrestleMania's main event, where he should ideally face Roman Reigns unless Triple H's team has a significant swerve in store. The Tribal Chief is widely expected to defeat Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber before he shifts all his attention to The American Nightmare.

Zayn, however, has garnered a lot of momentum as a babyface in recent months, with several fans comparing his rise to Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. A section of the WWE Universe would be all in for the former Honorary Uce to dethrone Reigns, even though the creative team might have other plans.

The idea for WWE to give Roman Reigns a new WrestleMania match has also been discussed online, wherein the Samoan star will defend the titles against both Rhodes and Zayn in a triple-threat showdown.

While the three-way match sounds excellent on paper, Ric Flair doesn't feel WWE will make any alterations to the WrestleMania headliner, as he explained below on his To be the Man podcast:

"No way! They have put too much time into Cody and too much time into Roman. The fans sometimes get with that three-way stuff, and sometimes they don't, you know what I mean? I think it is better; I know it would mean more just from knowing him like I have since 12 years old; I think Cody and Roman that's going to be a really world-class match." [19:18 - 19:47]

Check out the entire episode of To Be The Man down below:

Ric Flair says Cody Rhodes is the ideal man to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

An untimely injury layoff hasn't stopped WWE from pushing Cody Rhodes as the #1 babyface on TV.

The recently returned star has been phenomenal since winning the Royal Rumble and has earned plaudits for helping build towards one of the most compelling WrestleMania angles in recent history.

Ric Flair, too, has been thoroughly impressed by Cody Rhodes' performances since making his WWE comeback and feels that the former AEW star is currently doing his best work.

Flair claimed that Rhodes had improved even more since leaving AEW, but argued that Roman Reigns was also operating at a similarly high level. The 16-time World Champion added:

"I actually think Cody is a better worker now than he was; his work is better right now than it was when he was at AEW. On top, yeah! And Roman hasn't slacked off. I think Roman is great. I think it's a clash of the titans, man." [19:48 - 20:10]

Who do you see walking out of WrestleMania 39 with the WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

