"Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life" - WWE legend reacts to Sasha Banks' asking price (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has addressed reports about Sasha Banks charging a high fee for autograph signing sessions.

Fightful Select recently reported that Banks is asking for $30,000 to sign autographs for fans. According to one promoter, only four wrestlers have ever asked them for more money: Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James revealed that he has also made a lot of money on the signing circuit since leaving WWE.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said after being informed of Banks’ asking price. “I look around and just go, ‘What?!’ Vince [former WWE writer Vince Russo], you would make a ton of money doing this. It’s gonna go by the wayside, like inflation, it’s cyclical, but right now it’s hot as fire, man.” [4:41-4:59]

While James believes $30,000 is a huge amount of money to sign autographs, he thinks Banks is right to capitalize on her popularity.

“Thirty grand? I’m appalled and offended!” he jokingly added. “But there are people that will give it to her for two hours, for four hours, whatever, to sign collectibles and do all that stuff, and good for her if she can get it.” [5:02-5:22]

Is Sasha Banks’ fee worth the risk?

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Although WWE has not yet announced her exit, Sasha Banks is due to appear at the C2E2 event in Chicago in August. The signing session will be the former Women’s Champion’s first appearance outside of WWE since she walked out of RAW with Naomi on May 16.

Despite her high asking price, Brian James believes the promoters of the event could still make a profit on Banks’ appearance.

“Maybe,” he continued. “Because what they’re gonna do is have her sign at the hotel 50 pieces and this other place have pitched in to help with the thirty grand... they’re gonna have to sign a hundred pieces. So yeah, maybe in all they’ll make thirty grand back, but not the day of. I’ve been on them with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, all these TV stars from today, and they do really well. But The New Age Outlaws are right there with them!” [5:31-6:03]

