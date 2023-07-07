WWE legend reacts to superstar being set on fire

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer responded to Impact Wrestling’s incident of Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) pulling a stunt by setting PCO on fire.

In 2005, at the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) faced The Sandman and Tommy Dreamer in the main event. The bout’s finish saw Dudley Boyz taking home the win as they sent the ECW Original star through a powerbomb on a flaming table.

Since the WWE legend has been a victim of being blazed, he recollected the memory and called out Ray for setting an Impact Wrestling star on fire.

In the Impact Wrestling promotion, PCO is referred to as inhuman, which was tested by Bully Ray and Steve Maclin on July 6, 2023. The French-Canadian star tagged along with D’Amore for a match against Ray and Maclin. However, PCO’s partner was not interested in getting into risky physical action.

The match’s closing moments saw a horror movie-like backstage action when Bully Ray tried to choke PCO with a chair while Maclin poured battery acid into his mouth. In a gruesome highlight, Steve and Bully set PCO on fire as he screamed in anguish, but the “monster did not die.”

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer shared that a person who had been set on fire in 2005, PCO being fire is pure cruelty.

“As a person who has been on fire, This sux @PCOisNotHuman,” Dreamer wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer gave an unfortunate health update

Recently, Tommy Dreamer disclosed that he had received a third skin cancer diagnosis. In wrestling, the former WWE Superstar was a part of violent, sadistic, extreme matches and is referred to as a hardcore wrestler.

On a recent House of Hardcore podcast episode, Tommy Dreamer shared that he had been detected with skin cancer and sarcastically said it was on his head because he is “hardcore.”

"I know you’re all looking at this and saying, 'What the hell is so shiny on your head? Are you going to town? Are you having barbed wire matches? Being crazy?' No, guess what ladies and gentlemen? That’s skin cancer. That’s right. Being a Guido all these years has caught up to me. This is the second time, no, the third time I’ve had skin cancer, and of course, it’s on my head but I’m not a pretty boy anymore. I’m hardcore," he said.

Tommy appeared in AEW’s Double or Nothing 2019 event. It remains to be seen if the 52-year-old legend will appear in WWE in the future.

