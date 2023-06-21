Former WWE Superstar gives unfortunate health update

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for a third time.

Tommy Dreamer is a legend of the professional wrestling business. The 52-year-old currently works for IMPACT Wrestling and is the owner of the House of Hardcore wrestling promotion. He is most known for his time at ECW but also spent a decade in WWE in the early 2000s.

On the latest edition of his House of Hardcore podcast, Tommy Dreaver revealed he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the third time and joked that it was on his head because he is "hardcore."

"I know you’re all looking at this and saying, 'What the hell is so shiny on your head? Are you going to town? Are you having barbed wire matches? Being crazy?' No, guess what ladies and gentlemen? That’s skin cancer. That’s right. Being a Guido all these years has caught up to me. This is the second time, no, the third time I’ve had skin cancer, and of course, it’s on my head but I’m not a pretty boy anymore. I’m hardcore," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Tommy Dreamer discusses the heat Dominik Mysterio gets from the WWE Universe

Former WWE Superstars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer praised Dominik Mysterio for the incredibly negative reaction he is getting from WWE fans at the moment.

Dominik has become one of the company's most popular heels after aligning with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. Last night on RAW, the 26-year-old could barely get a word in during his promo because the crowd was booing him so loud.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer talked about Dominik's progression as a heel and how he got over with the crowd.

"Dom with Mami [Rhea Ripley], that got over. I think it was Dom's story with Rey [Mysterio], as well as The Judgment Day doing different things, you know, taking out Edge, taking out Beth [Phoenix], having those matches. Because for the longest time when Finn [Balor] was a babyface, they were like 'Oh, they have killed Finn, they've killed The Judgment Day. But yet The Judgment Day still keeps on holding their own," said Dreamer. [From 00:45 - 01:12]

Tommy Dreamer appeared in All Elite Wrestling at the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019. He competed in the Casino Battle Royale but was eliminated by former AEW star Jimmy Havoc. Only time will tell if the veteran will get the chance to make another appearance for WWE in the future.

What are some of your favorite memories of Tommy Dreamer's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes