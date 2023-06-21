Rhea Ripley was in The Judgment Day's corner for their six-man tag team main event match on this week's Monday Night RAW. Following the show, Dominik Mysterio sent a message to Ripley, to which she has now reacted.

The reigning Women's World Champion was also meant to defend her title against Natalya in a rematch from Night of Champions. But the title defense didn't occur in the first place, as Ripley attacked Nattie before the bout.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sent a one-word message to Dominik, responding to his tweet in the process.

"Always!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet to Dominik:

Rhodes and Mysterio's feud began a few weeks ago when the 26-year-old slapped The American Nightmare during a segment.

The former AEW star is currently on the back of a loss to Brock Lesnar from Night of Champions. However, he could get back on winning terms by beating Dominik at the upcoming premium live event in London.

Rhea Ripley sent a four-word message to Dominik Mysterio and recalled his heel turn

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in the UK. He cemented his heel turn after attacking both Edge and Rey Mysterio following their match against The Judgment Day.

WWE recently uploaded a video of Dom's heel turn to which Rhea Ripley reacted with a four-word message. Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley wrote the following.

"Such a proud moment."

Dominik has come a long way in WWE since he joined The Judgment Day. Earlier this year, he faced his father, Rey Mysterio, in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39, one which the young WWE star ended up losing.

A win over Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank could be the biggest win of Dom's career so far.

Should WWE have Dominik go over The American Nightmare at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section.

