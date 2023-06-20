Fans go wild over Rhea Ripley's response to WWE Hall of Famer whipping Dominik Mysterio with a belt at a recent event

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are one of the most iconic pairs in WWE currently. The duo have always had each other's backs, and that was on display recently as the Eradicator responded to a video of Dom getting whipped by Rey Mysterio at the latest live event. The response also got the attention of the wrestling world, and many replied to Rhea's comment.

The WWE roster stopped over in Charleston, South Carolina, for a Supershow on Sunday, June 18. Other than multiple title matches, the event featured a Father's Day special Street Fight that saw Rey Mysterio take on Dominik.

Dominik cost his father an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the prior night, and the latter had his revenge in Charleston. The Master of the 619 took out his belt and whipped the Judgment Day star multiple times before putting him through a table. Rey then delivered a slingshot splash for the pinfall.

The video of Dominik Mysterio getting whipped repeatedly was put on Instagram by WWE's official handle, which did not sit well with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare asked the account to delete the post, which was met with hilarious responses from fans.

Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion in her current run. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair in an enthralling match. The Nightmare has defended the title on a couple of occasions since then, securing emphatic victories both times.

She was presented with a new championship on RAW last week. Rhea Ripley will be in action tonight for the first time since becoming the Women's Heavyweight Champion. The Nightmare will face off against Natalya in a rematch from Night of Champions.

The earlier confrontation between the two lasted a little over a minute and The BOAT will be looking to redeem herself this time around. However, her task won't be easy, as Mami will be looking to make a statement after getting a brand new championship.

Rhea will also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who will be facing Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. The Women's World Champion herself doesn't have a match at the upcoming premium live event yet.

