WWE Supershow Results: Hall of Famer puts Dominik Mysterio through table, Seth Rollins defends title against former champion (Charleston, 06/18)

WWE continued its ongoing live tour with a house show in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday, June 18. The event was packed with multiple title matches and featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a six-woman tag team match that saw Becky Lynch join forces with Mia Yim and Shotzi to take on IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green. The Man secured the victory for her team after making Green tap out to the Disarmer.

Bobby Lashley was also in action, who has been missing from TV programming since losing to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. The All Mighty defeated Karrion Kross in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the show, Austin Theory defeated Sheamus to retain his United States Championship. The 25-year-old used the rope to his leverage to secure the pinfall. However, his victory was short-lived, as the Celtic Warrior laid him out with a Brogue Kick after the match.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, and The Usos. Jimmy and Jey were initially not part of the match but were added to it later by Adam Pearce.

Next up, Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a singles match, while Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle in a Triple-threat bout. Rey Mysterio also faced off against Dominik Mysterio in a Father's Day Street Fight. The Master of 619 put his son through a table before covering him for the win.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. The Visionary was once again able to come out on top ahead of his open challenge on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Charleston, West Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Mia Yim def. Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross United States Title: Austin Theory def. Sheamus WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and The Usos Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura / Matt Riddle Father's Day Street Fight: Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest

