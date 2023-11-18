WWE legend reacts to Vince McMahon's sudden move, mentions Linda McMahon (exclusive)

Vince McMahon recently surprised a few WWE fans by selling a chunk of his shares for a massive payday. Dutch Mantell reacted to the unforeseen move from McMahon and explained all that it meant for the general wrestling fanbase.

As noted, Vince McMahon sold 8.4 million of his shares and, as reports suggest, is now richer by over $640 million. Many would not have predicted Vince McMahon would offload so many shares as he is TKO's executive chairman.

McMahon's decision indicates that he has stepped back from WWE and all its creative operations, as Dutch Mantell highlighted in this week's Smack Talk. The retired manager was glad Vince had smartly increased his fortune and clarified that he'd also have to pay Linda McMahon.

Dutch Mantell also praised Vince McMahon for developing ideas that helped shape professional wrestling.

"Vince McMahon is $649 million richer today. He sold his what 86,00 shares of stock he had in TKO and made a nice payday. Of course, it's before taxes, and Linda gets her share of it, but he will probably clear all of that $250 million, which is not a bad payday... So, I hope that clears up that Vince is not in WWE creative, but I don't think Vince gets his due justice because he has come up with some great ideas that lasted for years," said Dutch. [From 30:45 onwards]

