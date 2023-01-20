Has WWE's Vince McMahon divorced his wife Linda McMahon?

Vince McMahon is someone who has made quite a lot of headlines in the past year. Last June, a hush money scandal temporarily forced him to step down as CEO. In a shocking twist, McMahon abruptly announced his retirement in late July, days before SummerSlam.

Stephanie McMahon was appointed co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. The former Chairman's son-in-law was named Chief Content Officer. Towards the end of 2022, there was rampant speculation that the 77-year-old was planning a controversial return.

Those rumors turned out to be accurate, as the polarizing Vincent Kennedy McMahon returned in early January as a member of the Board of Directors. The majority shareholder of WWE's primary objective was to sell the company, a decision his daughter and son-in-law resisted. Stephanie also stepped down as co-CEO in the wake of her father's comeback, fueling speculation of a power tussle and dispute amongst the company's higher authorities.

The scandal that led to Vince McMahon's downfall last summer is well-documented. A Wall Street Journal report released in June stated that the current Executive Chairman of the Board paid 12 million USD as hush money to four women. Pressure mounted on the Boss, and the misconduct allegations grew intense, and he eventually moved out of the spotlight.

All the controversy raised questions about his relationship with Linda McMahon, his wife since 1966. Although Triple H and Stephanie McMahon may be WWE's modern-day "Power Couple," Vince and Linda put the industry on the map, making it a multi-national corporation.

Vince McMahon has separated from his wife, Linda McMahon

According to Dave Meltzer, in a statement he made amid the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, the couple is no longer living together but is technically still married. His exact comments about their marital status were:

“Technically they’re married. I mean, they haven’t been together in a long, long time though.”

So, technically they are still married because Vince hasn't divorced her yet. Rene Dupree added that they hadn't lived together in decades. Either way, Stephanie McMahon was well aware of the situation.

It was interesting to note Linda McMahon's response to her husband's sudden retirement. At first, the senior politician was less than willing to address the matter but then remarked that he would need to figure out what he would do with his free time. By the looks of her comments and the reports from Meltzer and Dupree, their relationship seems to be very delicate.

