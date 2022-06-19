“I immediately regretted my decision”- WWE Legend recalls awkward moment with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg shared a hilarious online meeting story involving Vince McMahon.

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion as a producer in 2011 after being released from his contract in 2001. He also worked as a writer for the SmackDown team.

Road Dogg recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws." The Hall of Famer mentioned that he had a close relationship with Vince when he was a wrestler:

"Back in the day Vince almost acted like and I treated him like one of the boys. He was just like one of the boys to me. Now, this time when I came back ten years later, I had a totally different perspective of him.

The WWE Hall of Famer also recalled an online meeting that happened during his second stint with the company where he took a jab at Vince McMahon for being late.

The first time I was on a conference call, back in working for the company and I was on the phone to a meeting and I'm at my daughter's softball game and we waited forever for him [Vince]. Finally, he comes in and, you know, I'm on the phone so I can't see, I can't read the room. As soon as he sits down he goes, 'Alright, right on time' and I said, 'Well, Sir, some of us were, you were two hours late.' There was dead silence, and I immediately regretted my decision. And I said from now on I'm going to go to the office because at least I can read the room when I'm in there." (from 1:02 to 2:02)

WWE Legend Road Dogg revealed why Vince McMahon used to let him off for slip-ups

Road Dogg continued to talk about his relationship with Vince McMahon during his first stint with the company. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he didn't use to land in trouble for his mistakes because he was "one of the boys."

"In his defense, he let me get away with a lot of c**p because I was one of the boys. Because I made some money. I was in a group that made some money. So he let me get away with some c**p. People would always go, 'How do you get away with that?' I was like, 'don't know. I just say it.' Pray." (From 2:15 - 2:34)

gifdsports @gifdsports Vince McMahon came out strutting to a Loud ovation loool Vince McMahon came out strutting to a Loud ovation loool https://t.co/FKElmU10aC

Road Dogg was one of the most prominent stars of the Attitude Era. He won the WWE Tag Team titles five times with Billy Gunn as The New Age Outlaws. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

