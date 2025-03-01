  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE legend recalls being given 50-50 odds of survival by the doctors during recent health scare (Exclusive)

WWE legend recalls being given 50-50 odds of survival by the doctors during recent health scare (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 01, 2025 09:20 GMT
WWE is a juggernaut in the world of sports entertainment [Image: WWE.com]
WWE is a juggernaut in the world of sports entertainment [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE manager and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell spoke about his recent health scare. The legendary star was hospitalized for several days after a recent episode.

Ad

Over the past year, Dutch has had some medical emergencies. He battled sepsis twice and was recently hospitalized for a month. His daughter, Amanda, even started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family, and the fans donated generously to help the beloved veteran and his family.

This week on BroDown, Dutch Mantell joined Vince Russo and hosted Mac Davis. Mantell recalled how the doctors only gave him a 50% chance of making it when he was hospitalized. The former WWE manager mentioned that he was so heavily medicated that he barely remembered what happened there. He revealed there was a week where he blanked out and couldn't remember anything.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know what the doctor gave me when I first went to the hospital? He gave me a 50-50 chance of beating it. I was so out of it, I heard him but I didn't hear him. If I'd have heard 50-50, if I was kind of straight and okay, it would've scared me. It didn't scare me, I kinda laughed. I thought it was funny. There's a whole week there, when I first started, they did a blood transfusion on me, I didn't even know it. I didn't remember that. There's a whole week, it's just erased. I can't remember nothing." [2:33 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The former WWE manager is now in good health and has started appearing on several podcasts. This is great for the veteran, who enjoys connecting with fans and sharing stories of his incredible career in the business.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी