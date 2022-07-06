"He was a real cool individual" - WWE legend recalls his memorable days with the late Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar has recalled his days with the late, great Scott Hall. Unfortunately, the former New World Order member passed on March 14, 2022, after suffering three heart attacks.

Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who secured multiple championships during his storied career. He was known as Razor Ramon during his initial stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Oscar noted that the two men would catch up with one another before Hall's death. The wrestling veteran even spoke highly of the legend's long-time friend and nWo original, Kevin Nash.

"Yeah, I was with Scott Hall almost the whole time. He was a real cool individual. Even before his death, I would see him at conventions, we would sit down and reminisce. I mean, him and Kevin Nash are couple of the coolest guys, that you ever want to know," said Oscar. [14:30 – 14:57]

WWE RAW star Damian Priest recently claimed that Scott Hall gave him his blessings to use the Razor's Edge

During his time as an active in-ring competitor, Scott Hall was regarded as one of the very best, with one of the finest finishing maneuvers in the business, The Razor's Edge.

The move is currently used by former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, who recently recalled how he got Hall's blessing to use the finisher. Speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, the Judgment Day member said:

“[Hall] was just as cool as the character, I’ll tell you that much… One of my idols and he’s giving me advice, sitting down with me, watching my matches, you know, pointing out stuff and trying to make it better, and then me asking him, ‘Would it be cool if I did the walk and the, you know, the Razor’s Edge?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man!’ He goes, ‘Anything that will remind people of me’.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Priest is currently a part of the Judgment Day faction alongside former Universal Champion Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

